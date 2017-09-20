Winter arrives early in Oregon - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Winter arrives early in Oregon

(NBC News) -

Snow plows were busy Tuesday at Oregon's Timberline Lodge and Mount Hood Meadows after the first snowfall of what will become the ski and snowboard season.

Summer is not officially over, but Monday, snow started falling, and by Tuesday morning, Timberline had nearly nine inches.

"We had to sort of reconfigure our mountain operation strategy", said Marketing Director John Burton. "They were out working on the lifts. We're going to go

out in the snow and have a good time", said Todd Bassler, visiting from Southern California. "We weren't quite expecting this being from Southern California

but we're looking forward to it."

