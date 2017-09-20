Gov. Reynolds: No special session of legislature needed to cover budget shortfall

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says a special session of the legislature is not needed for fiscal year 2017

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says a special session of the legislature is not needed for fiscal year 2017. The budget year ended June 30th with a projected shortfall of $14.6 million.

Governor Reynolds says she'll combine $13 million from the state's economic emergency fund with the $1.6 million ending balance to cover the difference.

Reynolds say she's pleased the state is able to manage lower-than-expected revenues without cuts to education or Medicaid.