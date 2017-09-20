Cooler and less humid Tuesday

A cold front has brought some rain and thunderstorms to the viewing area overnight but that moisture is quickly racing east leaving behind much drier and cooler conditions for our Hump Day. NW winds will prevail as high pressure moves in giving us abundant sunshine and fairly seasonably highs. Many of us will be topping out in the 70s with some 80s south of Sioux City. A warm front approaches as we step into our day tomorrow and this will pump us right back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s both Thursday and Friday. The trailing cold front then swings in Friday night giving us the chance for some stronger thunderstorms.

The primary threats would be hail and gusty winds but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The better chance of precipitation arrives over the weekend though with heavy rainfall likely. The frontal boundary looks to stall through the region with allowing moisture to potentially linger into the day on Tuesday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms look fairly likely Saturday all the way through the day on Monday though. Temperatures slowly but surely take a tumble behind the cold front with highs falling back into the upper 60s as we step into our next workweek.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer