Ugandan Children's Choir performs in Siouxland

The beat of the drums matches the beat of their hearts.

Children all the way from the East African country of Uganda are traveling across the United States to spread the word of God.

"It's really inspiring and in spreading the message for others here and also then just striving to bring the hope back for other people in their country and other kids around the world," says Michelle Holstein, Tour Leader with the Ugandan Kids Choir.

Ranging in ages from 8 to 11, the children spend nearly a year traveling the United States.

They study here, but it's their musical talents that draws in church goers.

"They do surprise me all the time whenever the step on the puppet or when they perform. every performance I get to see different, like a lot of energy, a lot of smiles, as in they surprise me every performance," says Karen Namageab, Ugandan Kids Choir teacher.

And, the children love when they get to take the stage.

They sing and dance while bringing the Ugandan culture to the United States.

The children's favorite part?

"To get the people to dance with us," says 10-year-old Beatrice.

The group stays with host families in the cities they perform in.

Their ultimate goal? To bring awareness of children living in poverty across the world.

"They have the opportunity for an education then they can, through the education, someday obtain a job and break from that cycle of poverty that effects their families and so they have that sponsorship, they have that chance for school at home and part of their mission here is to be bringing that for many other kids," says Holstein.

Hoping their beat can make a difference in the world.

The Ugandan Kids Choir will perform Wednesday night at 6:15 at Morningside Lutheran Church.