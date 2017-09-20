Two Siouxland Veterans honored

Wednesday Congressman Steve King honored two Vietnam Veterans.

Siouxland Brothers Lester and Melvin Goslar both served in the Vietnam War.

Decades later the brothers are now being honored with the medals they earned during their time serving our nation.

Lester Goslar received his Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal and Sharp Shooter Badge.

His brother Melvin received an Expert Badge with a rifle bar as well as well as a Sharpshooter Badge with an auto rifle and grenade bar.

The two brothers were able to celebrate the moment with their closet family and friends.

They even paused to take a moment for the lives of those lost during the Vietnam War.