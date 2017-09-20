Two Siouxland Veterans honored - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two Siouxland Veterans honored

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Wednesday Congressman Steve King honored two Vietnam Veterans. 

Siouxland Brothers Lester and Melvin Goslar both served in the Vietnam War. 

Decades later the brothers are now being honored with the medals they earned during their time serving our nation. 

Lester Goslar received his Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal and Sharp Shooter Badge. 

His brother Melvin received an Expert Badge with a rifle bar as well as well as a Sharpshooter Badge with an auto rifle and grenade bar. 

The two brothers were able to celebrate the moment with their closet family and friends. 

They even paused to take a moment for the lives of those lost during the Vietnam War. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.