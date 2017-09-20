Mississippi inmates break out jail, burglarize nearby store, the - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mississippi inmates break out jail, burglarize nearby store, then sneak back into jail

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Four Mississippi inmates are facing more charges after allegedly breaking out of jail, burglarizing a nearby Dollar General store, and then sneaking back into jail without being noticed by guards.

According to police the inmates jumped the fence at the Holmes-Humphreys County Correction Facility

and walked less than a mile to a Dollar General. Police say surveillance video from that night shows they broke in after hours to steal any and everything they could get their hands on.

"They stole cigarettes, cigarette lighters, phones and just items they felt they could sell in jail," said Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirklin.

After grabbing the items in the store, the chief says instead of making a run for it, the men sneaked back into jail unnoticed. Williams even bonded out for another charge before authorities figured out what happened. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2wxlq0N

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.