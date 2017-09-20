Baseball film, featuring Sioux City Explorers, to make world premiere

Four years ago, filmmakers were in Sioux City to shoot some of the final scenes for the movie "High & Outside", based on a fictional Explorers baseball player. That movie is finally coming to the big screen.

The world premiere will be next Wednesday, September 27, at the Raindance Film Festival in London. "High & Outside" has been nominated for best film and best screenplay at the festival.

It's the story of a player who takes drastic steps to keep his baseball career alive. The baseball scenes were shot at Lewis and Clark Park with several cameos from X's players and staff members.



It's not a movie for the whole family but has gotten a very good review from the Chicago Tribune.