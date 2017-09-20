Ponca's Kingsbury brothers named SportsFource Champions

Logan and Carter Kingsbury have helped Ponca start the season with four straight wins.

Chris Kingsbury was a legendary long-distance shooter at Iowa, setting a Hawkeye record with 117 three's in the 1994-95 season. Kingsbury now has two sons leading the athletics teams in Ponca, Nebraska, and they're giving their dad a run for his money.

In the last basketball season, Logan and Carter Kingsbury led Ponca to a state title.

"It's a winning mentality," said Logan. "It's what Ponca has now. We want to win, we'd do anything to win, we know how to win."

And they're showing it on the gridiron, as the Indians have started 4-0.

"They all play together," said head coach Troy Evans. "The guys that are role players, they're not going to complain, they're not going to get upset. They just come out and play football because they enjoy it."

Ponca is run first but Carter, a sophomore tight end, has been a key blocker. Logan, a senior quarterback, runs the show.

"He's a great leader, and he's always trying to find the open receiver," said Carter. "He doesn't throw it into coverage very much. You've got to listen to your leaders. If Logan's telling us to do stuff, we've got to listen to him."

That doesn't mean Logan and Carter don't fight like brothers sometimes.

"Carter can't jump and he's kind of slow," said Logan. "Okay, that's fair. That's fair," said Carter.

But they agree that they want to win and their bond has spread to the whole team.

"They're kind of all like brothers, because if something goes wrong, they're always in each others ear, give each other a hard time just like they are all brothers," said Evans.

"Push the guys in practice, motivate," said Logan. "We've got to tell everybody we've got to work every single minute we have here because that's how we win on Friday."

"They're such a smart group with sports in general," added Evans. "They can pick up anything. So on the fly, if we want to change anything, we can do that."

So, whether on the court or the field, Ponca feels good with the Kingsbury brothers in their corner.

Ponca's last five opponents have a combined record of 15-5. That stretch starts Friday when the Indians visit 3-1 Crofton.