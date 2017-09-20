Heat and humidity to quickly return

A cold front moved through last night bring some rain and thunderstorms to parts of the region with .05" falling at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Behind that front, conditions were gorgeous today with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

After conditions stay pleasant tonight, it won't take long for heat and humidity to return.

Highs by Thursday afternoon will get into the mid to upper 80s with upper 80s to near 90 likely on Friday.

By Friday night, we could see a slight chance of a thunderstorm, especially in western Siouxland.

Chances of thunderstorms will increase over the weekend with more rain expected in western Siouxland where over three inches of rain is going to be possible from Saturday through Monday.

Those best chances of rain will creep eastward on through Friday before Tuesday is looking drier.

We'll cool things down by the beginning of next when highs will be back down in the upper 60s.