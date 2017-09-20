Suspect in AMBER Alert arrested in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in AMBER Alert arrested in Sioux City

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
Danica Noel Arzaga (Abductor) Danica Noel Arzaga (Abductor)
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The woman who was the suspect in an AMBER alert issued in Iowa on Tuesday has been arrested in Sioux City.

According to jail documents, Danica Noel Arzaga was  booked into the Woodbury County Jail shortly before 5 pm Wednesday.

Bond has been set at $30,000.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office stated in a release that she is being held on three counts of kidnapping in the Third Degree. That is a class "C" felony.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued the AMBER Alert Tuesday afternoon after Arzaga allegedly took her three daughters from a home in Royal, Iowa.

The children were found safe and sound in Sanborn, Iowa Tuesday evening.

