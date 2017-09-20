Details behind Amber Alert policies

A series of events take place before an Amber Alert can be issued.



Once an incident is reported, local law enforcement begins their investigation.



They must make sure that a child younger than 18 years old is in danger and there is enough information for the public to help.



The information must also be entered into a national crime database.



"If the criteria is thought to meet the Amber Alert those local authorities will then contact the Iowa Department of Public Safety and ask for their guidance if an Amber Alert can be issued," said Trooper Alex Dinkla, Public Information Officer.



This procedure was followed during Tuesday's Amber Alert.



However, some issues with a new system caused some problems.



"It was determined yesterday that there was a delay in getting out to some cell phone users. Some cell phone users were receiving it, some were not and it was determined that not all of the cell phone links were working," said Dinkla.



This was when they went back to their previous method of sending alerts.



"Once it was discovered then they had to go to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and part of that process is that they have to go through their approval processes," said Dinkla.



As a result some people didn't receive the alerts until hours after it was first issued.



Dinkla says the software issue affected certain cell phone towers.



"They've already determined what the problem was, what the error was and that situation has been remedied." said Dinkla.



So these important messages won't experience this delay in the future.



Policies for issuing amber alerts vary by state.



South Dakota's policies are similar to Iowa's.



The main difference is that the alert is issued by the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.



In Nebraska law enforcement must undertake Amber Alert training to send a request to the state.



Nebraska also won't issue an alert for custody or runaway situations.



However, they will honor alerts that carry over from surrounding states in these cases.