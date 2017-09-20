Northwest Iowa Development Partner meeting focuses on economic development

"Collaboration" was the word of the night at Northwest Iowa Community College as top leaders from six northwest Iowa counties came together to share ideas that will benefit residents.



"We also want to partner with our neighboring communities because economic development growth there also helps in neighboring communities as far as population growth, creation of jobs," said Curt Strouth, NWID Board Vice Chairman. "And, all that has an ancillary economic impact for those specific communities."



The Northwest Iowa Development Partner board provided politicians, development and business leaders an update on areas they believe they need to focus on in their communities.



"Workforce development is one tremendous one," said Glenn Anderson, NWID board chairman. "Another one if our foreign trade zone, getting people that can maybe manufacture their goods here. and trade with international. That's bringing money back to the local area and not just circulating what's here now."



And, how do they plan on moving forward?



"We do have a low workforce population to meet the needs and the standards of some companies," said Anderson. "Because if some company wants to come in here and they say I need 100 employees how do we go about getting those employees for them. Another area is to educate people through the college."



Board member Steve Simons of Lyon County says the benefits of the organization are already evident in his community.



"The benefits that you get from being a part of Northwest Iowa can be seen in somebody starting a business in one county, someone expanding a business in another county," said Simons, NWID board member.



Iowa Congressman Steve King was the featured speaker of the event.



He says Northwest Iowa's success is beneficial to the entire state.



"I think that we'll want to recap what we've done with renewable fuels, renewable energy in northwest Iowa and that's been a significant positive economic impact on the whole area," said King. "Another thing that's important is that we maintain the transportation efforts that are here and expand them when we can, make sure the utilities are here. We need gas. We need electrical and we're watching wind turbines go up around the countryside."