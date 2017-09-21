New Hog Confinement Plans Facing Opposition

Sarah and Zach Lewis own "Lewis Family English Bulldogs".

But they've grown upset over the potential development of a new hog confinement that could bring hazards to their family business.

"Everything about it, there is so much pollution that can happen to the water and soil. We breed English bulldogs and they are very sensitive with their respiratory and bronchial," says Sarah Lewis, Lewis Family Bulldogs.

The hog confinement would be located just over half a mile from their home and business, and hold as many as 5,000 hogs.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the company building the confinement was issued a draft permit, as they met all the necessary requirements.

"You have to meet all of the separation distances from residents, businesses, churches, schools, from the county right of way and water sources, it's met all of those requirements," said Ken Hessenius, Environment Program Supervisor, Iowa DNR, Spencer Office.

Zach Lewis has lived in this house all his life, and says he feels the hog confinement will be a threat not only to their dogs but to the environment as well.

"We have wildlife here, Monarchs are back for the first time in years, there is so many threatened and endangered willdlife and flowers. Iowa Inlet is known to have manure leaks and this one goes directly to Perry Creek," adds Zach Lewis.

The DNR adds that a manure plan was also submitted as part of them granting the initial permit.

The final permit will be decided by the Clay County Board of Supervisors.

In a statement, Iowa Select Farms says: "We are working with the immediate neighbor and the landowner to find a solution for the location of the hog barn. This area has a thriving agricultural economy—both grain and hog, turkey, cattle production—and clay county overall has a rich ag tradition with 720 farms in operation. The farmer who owns the land is relying on this farm to provide valuable nutrients for his crop production, and we are all working together to address those needs and come up with a solution."