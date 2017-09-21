The new health care bill known as Graham-Cassidy has lawmakers on both sides of the issue speaking out

President Trump is still in New York this morning, meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, and making headlines about health care.

Demonstrations stopped the last Obamacare repeal. Democrats are planning more on Saturday. "This is really an emergency, it's all hands on deck, red alert, all hands on deck, everybody's on the board to make this fight," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.

Republicans expect to vote next week on a health care bill known as Graham-Cassidy, named for the senators who wrote it. "I don't think you can fix Obamacare," said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

The bill would scale back Medicaid.

They're trying to rush it through because starting in October, it'll take 60 votes, not a simple majority. "I think tremendous support for it - actually much better than previous shot for it - that was very sadly let down," said President Donald Trump.

When asked if she could support the new health care bill, the Republican senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski replied with a simple, "Nope."

Senator Rand Paul is against it too. He calls it "amnesty for Obamacare."

Former President Obama also weighed in. "When I see people trying to undo that hard-won progress for the 50th or 60th time. It is aggravating," said the former president.

Meantime President Trump says he's made up his mind about whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. "Let the cards fall where they may, let the dust hit the ground where it hits," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Sources familiar with what's happening say he'll either give allies three months to renegotiate or decertify and force Congress to deal with it.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.