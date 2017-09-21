Tracking Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Hurricane Maria's potency was captured on camera when the then-category four storm made landfall in the city of Guayama Wednesday.

Crashing into Puerto Rico, Maria flipped the tops off buildings, knocked out phones and electricity across the island and turned low-lying roads into swollen rivers awash with debris.

Across the island, trees were uprooted and widespread flooding blocked many highways and streets.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans vowed to slowly rebuild amid an economic crisis, as rescue crews fanned out across the US territory Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said the core of Maria will move off Puerto Rico and pass offshore of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic later today.