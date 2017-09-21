South Korea unveils the bronze, silver and gold medals for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics

South Korea has unveiled the bronze, silver and gold medals that the world's top athletes will compete for in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Located in the mountainous Gangwon Province, some 111 miles east of Seoul, PyeongChang will host Asia's first winter games outside Japan and kick off an Asian Olympic cycle that reflects the region's growing influence on world sport.

The head of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics organizing committee said designs of the medals were inspired by the Korean alphabet called "Hangeul".

Taking place 30 years after Seoul claimed its place on the global sporting stage with the 1988 Summer Games, the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will see South Korea join an elite group of countries to complete the 'hosting grand slam'.

The games are scheduled for February 9 through 25 of next year.