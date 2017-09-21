Enrollment up slightly at South Dakota public universities - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Enrollment up slightly at South Dakota public universities

Posted:
The South Dakota Board of Regents says fall enrollment at the state's six public universities increased slightly compared to last year The South Dakota Board of Regents says fall enrollment at the state's six public universities increased slightly compared to last year
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The South Dakota Board of Regents says fall enrollment at the state's six public universities increased slightly compared to last year, up a third of one percent.
The total number of students at the six universities is 36,662. The increase equates to 131 additional students.

Regents say Dakota State University at Madison reported the greatest percentage growth with nearly 4 percent more students. The University of South Dakota at Vermillion has about 2 percent more students.

The regents' executive director Mike Rush says the goal is for 65 percent of the state's population, ages 25 to 34, to earn some type of postsecondary credential.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.