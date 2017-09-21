Enrollment up slightly at South Dakota public universities

The South Dakota Board of Regents says fall enrollment at the state's six public universities increased slightly compared to last year

The South Dakota Board of Regents says fall enrollment at the state's six public universities increased slightly compared to last year, up a third of one percent.

The total number of students at the six universities is 36,662. The increase equates to 131 additional students.

Regents say Dakota State University at Madison reported the greatest percentage growth with nearly 4 percent more students. The University of South Dakota at Vermillion has about 2 percent more students.

The regents' executive director Mike Rush says the goal is for 65 percent of the state's population, ages 25 to 34, to earn some type of postsecondary credential.