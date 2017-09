Thousands of lawn tractors are being recalled.

There are concerns the transmission can fail which means there's a risk of the tractor crashing.

The recall affects the John Deere model D105 lawn tractor with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105.

About 25,000 were sold at Deere dealers, Lowe's, and Home Depot stores from February of last year through July of this year.

There have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

If you have one of these lawn tractors, contact your Deere service dealer.



Deere & Company at 800- 537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.