After beautiful and cooler Wednesday, conditions will be turning hot and humid yet again today as a warm front lifts through the region.



Southerly flow will be ramping up and that will allow our temps to climb towards 90°. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun as this front moves in but I think by the afternoon we'll be seeing a bit more sunshine.



We clear out briefly tonight into our Friday with more unseasonable warmth expected. Highs look to climb toward and above 90° tomorrow afternoon before the trailing cold front moves in.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer



