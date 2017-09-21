Cirque Italia comes to Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cirque Italia comes to Sioux City

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Cirque Italia is making a stop right here in Sioux City. 

The show is one of a kind, it's actually a water circus. 

The animal free show draws in spectators with acts like a father son duo that does hand balancing strength and a 6th generation juggler. 

The majority of the show involves acts preforming with water. 

"So, we're bringing a Las Vegas style show to Sioux City. we have a 35,000 gallon water tank, water is going to cascade down, we have jets that shoot water up in the air and, we've got performers from all over the world" says Chris Morrell with Cirque Italia. 

The shows start Thursday and go all the way through Sunday. 

The Cirque Italia tent is set up right outside of Sears at the Southern Hills Mall. 

For times to the shows click the link below:

http://cirqueitalia.com/

