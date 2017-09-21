President Trump hits North Korea with new sanctions

President Trump signed an executive order mandating additional sanctions on North Korea which he today called a "rogue criminal regime."

Mr. Trump announced the sanctions during a luncheon meeting with the presidents of South Korea and Japan.

The sanctions will target people, companies, and banks that do business with North Korea and he announced the "complete de-nucleratization" of that country as America's goal.

The president said that North Korea has for 25 years been getting away with "abuse" of the financial system which has funded its nuclear development program.

President Trump said, "Today I am announcing a new executive order just signed that significantly expands our authorities to target individuals, companies, financial institutions that finance and facilitate trade with North Korea. As I outlined in my address to the United Nations General Assembly, North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile development is a grave threat to peace and security in our world and it is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime.

The brutal North Korean regime does not respect its own citizens or the sovereignty of other nations. Our new executive order will cut off sources of revenue that fund North Korea's efforts to develop the deadliest weapons known to human kind.

The order enhances the treasury department's authorities to target any individual or entity that conducts significant trade and goods services or technology with North Korea and I am very proud to tell you that as you may have just heard moments ago, China, their central bank has told their other banks- it's a massive banking system- to immediately stop doing business with North Korea."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will outline specifics of the sanctions at an afternoon news conference.