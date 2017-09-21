Eight Siouxland teams in new Iowa volleyball rankings

Sgt. Bluff-Luton is ranked eighth in Class 4A this week.
2017 FIFTH Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
1 Janesville 12-4 1
2 Springville 20-1 3
3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 14-4 5
4 Starmont 9-4 4
5 New London 16-3 6
6 Holy Trinity Catholic 14-2 2
7 Tripoli 15-6 7
8 North Tama 17-3 8
9 Montezuma 16-3 10
10 Iowa Valley 13-7 12
11 Dunkerton 14-3 9
12 Algona Garrigan 11-6 13
13 Harris-Lake Park 11-4 15
14 Iowa Mennonite 8-7 11
15 Central Elkader 10-4 NR
Dropped Out: East Union (14)
Class 2A
1 Dike-New Hartford 23-2 1
2 Western Christian 11-3 2
3 Grundy Center 21-1 3
4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 15-2 4
5 Sidney 15-3 5
6 Unity Christian 6-4 6
7 Lake Mills 22-1 7
8 Treynor 17-3 10
9 Hinton 10-4 9
10 Iowa City Regina 18-5 13
11 Wilton 19-4 8
12 Tri-Center 14-2 15
13 Clarinda 12-6 11
14 Bellevue 11-3 NR
15 Van Meter 10-3 NR
Dropped Out: Pella Christian (12), Sumner-Fredericksburg (14)
Class 3A
1 Kuemper Catholic 23-0 1
2 Sioux Center 15-2 2
3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 16-4 3
4 Davenport Assumption 11-3 4
5 Mount Vernon 10-5 5
6 Tipton 14-2 6
7 Gilbert 14-7 7
8 Osage 9-6 8
9 Red Oak 7-5 9
10 West Liberty 12-2 10
11 Beckman Catholic 17-9 11
12 Iowa Falls-Alden 12-1 13
13 New Hampton 15-3 14
14 Humboldt 19-3 NR
15 Shenandoah 15-3 NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (12), Camanche (15)
Class 4A
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-3 1
2 Pella 18-2 2
3 Waverly-Shell Rock 17-3 4
4 Dubuque Wahlert 10-3 3
5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 13-6 5
6 Lewis Central 14-3 6
7 Center Point-Urbana 17-5 7
8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-1 9
9 Independence 19-2 8
10 Charles City 8-6 10
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-3 11
12 Marion 12-7 12
13 North Scott 14-7 13
14 Fort Madison 15-4 NR
15 Fairfield 12-5 14
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (15)
Class 5A
1 Cedar Falls 18-2 1
2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16-1 3
3 West Des Moines Valley 26-4 6
4 Ankeny Centennial 16-3 2
5 Linn-Mar 17-4 4
6 Dubuque Hempstead 13-4 5
7 Pleasant Valley 17-1 7
8 Bettendorf 12-1 9
9 Iowa City West 12-7 8
10 Dowling Catholic 17-4 10
11 Indianola 16-6 11
12 Ankeny 13-10 12
13 Waukee 18-12 13
14 Urbandale 13-6 14
15 Johnston 9-7 15
Dropped Out: None