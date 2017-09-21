Eight Siouxland teams in new Iowa volleyball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Eight Siouxland teams in new Iowa volleyball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sgt. Bluff-Luton is ranked eighth in Class 4A this week. Sgt. Bluff-Luton is ranked eighth in Class 4A this week.

2017 FIFTH Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
1     Janesville     12-4     1
2     Springville     20-1     3
3     LeMars Gehlen Catholic     14-4     5
4     Starmont     9-4     4
5     New London     16-3     6
6     Holy Trinity Catholic     14-2     2
7     Tripoli     15-6     7
8     North Tama     17-3     8
9     Montezuma     16-3     10
10     Iowa Valley     13-7     12
11     Dunkerton     14-3     9
12     Algona Garrigan     11-6     13
13     Harris-Lake Park     11-4     15
14     Iowa Mennonite     8-7     11
15     Central Elkader     10-4     NR
Dropped Out: East Union (14)

Class 2A
1     Dike-New Hartford     23-2     1
2     Western Christian     11-3     2
3     Grundy Center     21-1     3
4     Council Bluffs St. Albert     15-2     4
5     Sidney     15-3     5
6     Unity Christian     6-4     6
7     Lake Mills     22-1     7
8     Treynor     17-3     10
9     Hinton     10-4     9
10     Iowa City Regina     18-5     13
11     Wilton     19-4     8
12     Tri-Center     14-2     15
13     Clarinda     12-6     11
14     Bellevue     11-3     NR
15     Van Meter     10-3     NR
Dropped Out: Pella Christian (12), Sumner-Fredericksburg (14)

Class 3A
1     Kuemper Catholic     23-0     1
2     Sioux Center     15-2     2
3     Waterloo Columbus Catholic     16-4     3
4     Davenport Assumption     11-3     4
5     Mount Vernon     10-5     5
6     Tipton     14-2     6
7     Gilbert     14-7     7
8     Osage     9-6     8
9     Red Oak     7-5     9
10     West Liberty     12-2     10
11     Beckman Catholic     17-9     11
12     Iowa Falls-Alden     12-1     13
13     New Hampton     15-3     14
14     Humboldt     19-3     NR
15     Shenandoah     15-3     NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (12), Camanche (15)

Class 4A
1     Cedar Rapids Xavier     17-3     1
2     Pella     18-2     2
3     Waverly-Shell Rock     17-3     4
4     Dubuque Wahlert     10-3     3
5     Sioux City Bishop Heelan     13-6     5
6     Lewis Central     14-3     6
7     Center Point-Urbana     17-5     7
8     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     18-1     9
9     Independence     19-2     8
10     Charles City     8-6     10
11     Dallas Center-Grimes     12-3     11
12     Marion     12-7     12
13     North Scott     14-7     13
14     Fort Madison     15-4     NR
15     Fairfield     12-5     14
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (15)

Class 5A
1     Cedar Falls     18-2     1
2     Cedar Rapids Jefferson     16-1     3
3     West Des Moines Valley     26-4     6
4     Ankeny Centennial     16-3     2
5     Linn-Mar     17-4     4
6     Dubuque Hempstead     13-4     5
7     Pleasant Valley     17-1     7
8     Bettendorf     12-1     9
9     Iowa City West     12-7     8
10     Dowling Catholic     17-4     10
11     Indianola     16-6     11
12     Ankeny     13-10     12
13     Waukee     18-12     13
14     Urbandale     13-6     14
15     Johnston     9-7     15
Dropped Out: None

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.