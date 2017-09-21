Northwestern's Jenness named to Good Works team

Jacob Jenness was named to the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works team as announced by the Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches' Association Thursday.

This award, made up of 22-players from the NCAA D-I, D-II, D-III and NAIA, shines a spotlight on the incredible stories of selflessness and community service displayed by these student-athletes, and honors their dedication to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others.

Jenness was named a team captain and is in his fourth year playing for the Red Raiders. He currently ranks third on the team with 18 tackles and has one forced fumble while leading No.19 Northwestern to a 3-0 record.

Jenness has served on spring service projects to both Jonesboro, Ark. and New Orleans, La. over the last two spring breaks at Northwestern. In Jonesboro, Jacob helped with a tutoring and recreation program for kids and then served alongside Urban Impact to help restore the city of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina through small construction projects. Jacob has been also involved with short term mission trips to Chicago and New York City as a high school student.

Jacob is actively involved as a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at both Northwestern and at Spirit Lake High School. He also has volunteered each fall to be a youth flag football coach as well as being a student ambassador at Northwestern.

The 22 student-athletes named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team are selected from nominations submitted by their SIDs. From the nominations, an esteemed voting panel comprised of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, former college football coaches and college football media will select 11 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 players from the Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA to comprise the 22-player team.