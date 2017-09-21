Friday may be even warmer than Thursday

The mild weather we enjoyed on Wednesday is now a distant memory as highs today surged into the 80s while dew points rose into the 70s.

The heat and humidity are going to stay with us on Friday as lows stay warm in the low 70s then we'll top out in the low 90s on what will be the first day of fall.

Our chances of rain are slowing down some for the weekend meaning a lot of us will stay dry Friday night with a slight chance for western Siouxland.

Saturday will be a similar situation where central Siouxland will only have a small chance of a thunderstorms while western Siouxland will have about a 50% chance.

All of us will see better chances of storms by Sunday with widespread rain expected for all of us by Sunday night and Monday.

Some of this rain is going to be heavy with western Siouxland getting in on the most where it's still looking like over three inches may fall.

This system should be moving out by Tuesday leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be cooler to begin next with highs mainly in the upper 60s.