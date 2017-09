Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery on Sioux City's west side Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a call about a possible robbery in progress on the 1600 block of West 19th Street.

When they arrived, a resident said two suspects had pointed guns at him.

The male victim wasn't hurt in the incident.

The suspects took off in a teal vehicle before police arrived on scene.

Police asked around the neighborhood for surveillance video and information.

There is no description of the suspects at this time or any information on what they took.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.