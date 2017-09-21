Rep. Steve King reacts to Trump UN speech on North Korea

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King said he liked President Trump's comments on North Korea his first day in front of the UN General Assembly Tuesday, calling them "bold" and "strong."

He also referenced Trump's nickname "Rocket Man" for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"It said yes we're going to do America first, but we want the rest of you countries also to take care of yourselves and then we'll support each other," said King. "And, his statement on "Rocket Man," he coined another nickname, that seems to be a pretty effective tactic for President Trump to coin those nicknames on people. But, he made a bold threat to them that we're going to have to destroy you if you don't back up and back off."

King said it looked to him that the U.S. has a president that "is leading the world again and it's been a while since we've had a president that's actually led the world."