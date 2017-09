A Storm Lake, Iowa man was booked in jail, after police say they found his five year old daughter walking alone in the middle of the day.

28-year old Chai Yang was charged with Child Endangerment.

He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Police say the child was found walking alone a little after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They determined Yang had left the child alone at their apartment when he left for work.

The child then left the apartment and began walking the streets alone, before being found.

The Case was referred to the Iowa Department of Human Services.