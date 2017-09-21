Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City challenging $5,000 fine

A western Iowa nursing home plans to challenge a $5,000 fine and the potential loss of federal funding after the state issued a negative report about the quality of its dietary program.

Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was cited for multiple violations with its food program and two unrelated infractions.

Touchstone is a 125-bed care facility that has operated in Sioux City since 1978 but has been run under a variety of names and owners.

It is currently owned by Welco Healthcare of Minnesota.

State officials observed the facility and interviewed dietitians, staffers, residents and family members.

"All of our menus are developed by dietitians to make sure. Our menus are reviewed by our dietitian that consults here on a weekly basis," said Touchstone Healthcare Community Administrator Kaitlin Thomas. "We also make sure that our staff, our processes, that they have all of the things that they need to successfully execute that menu to make sure that what we say we are going to serve to our residents is what we serve."

Touchstone officials received word they were being fined on August 31st.

The facility is appealing its fine through an informal dispute resolution with the state.