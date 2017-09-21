Human Library dives into stories of diverse backgrounds and prejudice

Thursday, students had the opportunity to get a glimpse in the lives of people with all different backgrounds in the community.

The "Human Library" had nearly 50 people or books, sharing their personal stories with students.

The theme of the event was social injustice.

Students would check out a book and then sit with the book to get an in-depth look.

Some of the topics included drug addiction, immigration, and mental health.

Included in the individuals opening up to students was Sioux City Police Detective Kevin McCormick.

"I think it's important to offer especially some of our younger community members, there's an opportunity to sit down with with a police officer, and ask them whatever question they have," said McCormick. "And, then to get a response that's not going to be you know shaded or guarded. I'm just being straight up with them."

"I'm studying criminology," said Patricia Martinez, a freshman at Briar Cliff University. "So, I want to be a police officer. So, when I saw that he was here that was like amazing because I was like I've never talked to a real police officer."

This is the second time Briar Cliff has hosted this event.

The speakers came from all around Siouxland and further out as well.