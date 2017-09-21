Table 32 set to open mid-October

If you've driven down Virginia Street in downtown Sioux City, you may have seen new apartment buildings.

And on the first floor of 100 Virginia, is a new restaurant Table 32 that's still in the works.

"My partner Jesse and our owner's brother, his lucky number was 32 and that kind of resonated through to the name of the restaurant," said Scott Salem, managing partner of Table 32.

As you enter the restaurant, there's a large bar area in the center that will be surrounded by dining tables.

There's also a party room that seats 40 and a patio section that will be seasonal.

The Miller family has a history of restaurant ownership throughout Sioux City and like their other properties they wanted to make sure that Table 32 incorporates something unique to the area.

"The chef's table is something unique that we haven't seen in our area, in Sioux City area here," said Jesse Miller, managing partner for Table 32. "We think people will really enjoy it and be able to customize a menu and have a chef explain every course."

There's also a wine tower for everyone to see and enjoy.

This restaurant addition is on the first floor of Ho-Chunk, Incorporated's development 100 Virginia, a mixed-use development with apartments above.

"Having that really, kind of an initial restaurant of this magnitude and this quality as part of Virginia Square, will really catapult I think everything for us that we're trying to do here," said Dennis Johnson, chief investment officer for Ho-Chunk, Inc. "So I think it'll be just a quality offering for anybody living and working here."

The Miller family that owns Table 32, also owned Bev's on the River.

They also own 1000 Degrees.

Table 32 is expected to open mid-October.