Open house next month for Virginia 103

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A downtown Sioux City housing development will have an open house next month.

Virginia 103 is part of Ho-Chunk's Virginia Square project. 

The building is about 90 percent complete. 

There are seven condominiums and 20 loft-style apartments. 

The building is a mixed-use development with commercial spaces below.

"We've got some commercial space space to that really would fit well with almost any professional office user," said Dennis Johnson, chief investment officer for Ho-Chunk, Inc. "So, that's available now and we can design it to anybody's exact specifications."

Ho-Chunk officials say some residents will be moving in over the next few days. 

The first commercial tenant, Keller Williams Siouxland, moved in in July. 

The open house will be on October 3rd from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

