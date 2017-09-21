Tropical Storm Jose has some stuck on Nantucket - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tropical Storm Jose has some stuck on Nantucket

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
On the northern part of Nantucket, there is little to block the winds coming off the ocean brought in by Tropical Storm Jose - the storm that refuses to leave. 

Perry Russom has more.

Nantucket is in full isolation.

No one is leaving or landing on the island.

Connor Adams/Washington
"I'm trapped here. I'm from Washington State. I had to cancel my flight out of Boston this morning, but might as well enjoy it while we can."

The only air anyone will be getting today...is on a kite.

Carl Jelleme/Nantucket
"It's really fun. You forget about everything. Today, I was thinking about surviving."

Standup/ Perry Russom/Nantucket
"This is some of the strongest wind we have felt all week. We are on the northern part of the island. We've got sand flying in my eye. We're between two buildings, kind of getting a wind tunnel effect. To show you how strong the wind is, I'm going to take my hat off, put it right along my chest. Vertically - it's not going anywhere."

Farther inland, toppled trees are being sliced to clear streets.

"The wind is constant, you know? It's just part of living here."

Standup/ Perry Russom
"Most of the downed trees we are seeing are on the western part of the island. We are on Eel Point right now where this tree snapped across the road."
"And the days of rain are starting to catch up with the island. We now have some localized street flooding on Somerset Road."

For trapped travelers like Connor Adams.

The question is when can they go home.

"Maybe not for a couple days."

If you thought it was bad enough being stranded, imagine your wedding is here this weekend and no one is able to show up.

