Briar Cliff honors longest-tenured president

"It's hard for me to even put into words," said Bev Wharton.

There's only five words that need to be said.

The ones Briar Cliff University students will look up and read as they walk into class in the middle of campus.

"This beautiful learning space named in my honor," said Wharton.

Briar Cliff University honored Bev Wharton's 15 years as the school's president, by dedicating the student learning center in her name.

Wharton began her time at Briar Cliff in 2001 as the interim president of the university.

She put creating an effective learning environment for students at the top of her list, and in 2013, the new learning center opened its doors.

"We are committed to providing a great educational experience for our students to prepare them for a career," said Wharton.

Briar Cilff's longest-tenured president will always have a place in the university's history.

Now, a year after her time at Briar Cliff ended, she remains a vital part of the school's future.

"Briar Cliff is really a part of me and Briar Cliff changed me, as well," said Wharton. "So, my heart will always be here."

And so will her name, for thousands of students to study and grow under.

The learning center is the academic hub for the university's undergraduate programs.

Wharton served as the ninth president at Briar Cliff.