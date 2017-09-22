LAKE AREA NEWS: REAP Program October 4 in Spencer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKE AREA NEWS: REAP Program October 4 in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

A regional meeting to hear comments on Iowa's Resource Enhancement and Protection program, also known as REAP, will be held October 4 in Spencer, Iowa. 

It begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Clay County Regional Events Center. 

The meeting is intended for residents of Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto and Sioux counties.

Those attending will be able to bring up and vote on issues as well as recommend changes and discuss impacts. 

They'll also be selecting delegates to attend the statewide REAP Congress to be held in January in Des Moines.

The meetings are held each year on a regional basis throughout the state.

The program addresses and helps funds various projects related to water quality, preserving historic assets and outdoor education. A number of projects in the Iowa Great Lakes have benefited through the program over the years.

