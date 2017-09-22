Facebook gives Russian ads to Congress

The probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election has ensnared Facebook.

In a live stream, Mark Zuckerberg addressed some of the issues around foreign ad buys on Facebook.com.

On his first day back from paternity leave for his second daughter, the CEO said the company has recently discovered some political ads bought by foreign nations.

The social media giant has turned over the relevant information to the special counsel and Congress.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook said, "We are actively working with the US government on its ongoing investigations into Russian interference. We've been investigating this for many months now and for a while, we had found no evidence linked to Russian linked to Russia running ads. When we recently uncovered this activity we provided that information to the special counsel. We also briefed Congress and this morning I directed our team to provide the ads we found to Congress as well."

Zuckerberg adds that they will continue to investigate and may find more as they go.