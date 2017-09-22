Millions in Puerto Rico left with no power, floods and crushed homes

Hurricane Maria is now churning northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands with top sustained winds of 125 mph.

Millions of people on the island of Puerto Rico face the prospect of weeks, and maybe months, without electricity following Hurricane Maria.

The storm knocked out an already weakened electrical grid, and towns were left flooded and homes crushed.

Conditions are bleak in Puerto Rico and they're starting to get worse. Police said they're seeing a lot of looting going on. One place that is being hit hard is the grocery store.

As people are running out of supplies, they're becoming more desperate. Police said they arrested eight people at the grocery store looting just the other day.



Police said various neighborhoods and entire blocks of homes have been destroyed.



Streets have been turned to rivers. In order to get out of some houses, people had to wade in waist high deep water.

The conditions here are bad and they are showing no signs of getting any better anytime soon.