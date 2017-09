Sioux City Community Schools and Bishop Heelan Schools that do not have air conditioning will dismiss early on Friday due to the heat.

Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman tweeted the four non-air conditioned schools will release two hours early Friday due to heat. The four schools are Bryant, Hunt, Riverside, and Sunnyside.

The 4 non-AC bldgs. @siouxcityschool will release 2 hours early today, 9/22/17. Thanks s's and t's for hard work in challenging conditions! — Dr. Paul Gausman (@paulgausman) September 22, 2017

Also, Bishop Heelan High School will dismiss at 12:55 pm Friday. Holy Cross School will dismiss 2 hours early, Blessed Sacrament Center will dismiss at

12:45 and Saint Michael Center at 1:15 pm on Friday.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School will dismiss at 12:55 because it is- pic.twitter.com/nqFpXTuqK2 — Christian Bork (@HeelanPride) September 22, 2017



Thursday and Friday, Whiting Community School District said they will be dismissing two hours early at 1:22 p.m.

See closings and delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays



See the forecast here: http://www.ktiv.com/weather?