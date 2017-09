Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Mexican officials are promising to keep up the search for survivors as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day following the major earthquake that devastated Mexico City and nearby states.

Mexico's federal police say several people were lifted out of the debris over the past day.

The death toll stands at 273.