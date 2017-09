A former Winnebago Tribal Council member has been sentenced to five years' probation and 150 hours of community service for stealing from the tribe's casino in Iowa

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska said Thursday that 50-year-old Charles Aldrich was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha. Aldrich also was ordered to pay $36,500 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in June to theft.

Aldrich is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinneVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.