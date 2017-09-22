PHOTOS: Drone shows damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican officials say at least six people have died in connection with Hurricane Maria.



Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety Secretary Hector M. Pesquera said Friday that authorities were aware of "other potential fatalities" but have not been able to confirm them.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to the Caribbean for the second time in a week to get a firsthand look at the damage left behind by a hurricane.



The Democrat announced Thursday that he'll travel to Puerto Rico with New York state emergency response officials to help recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.



Cuomo's office says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello asked his New York counterpart for emergency goods and services to help the recovery.



Cuomo's trip comes a week after he traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands at the invitation of the territory's governor to see the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.



Cuomo vowed to send New York aid to the devastated islands.

Hurricane Maria is now churning northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands with top sustained winds of 125 mph.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the core of the major Category 3 hurricane is now about 55 miles north of Grand Turk Island. It's moving to the northwest at 8 mph.



A hurricane warning continues in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands as well as the Southeastern Bahamas. The storm is expected to turn toward the north and northwest later Friday and head northeast and east of the Bahamas through Sunday.



Maria is also expected to begin to gradually weaken over the next 48 hours.