The woman accused of kidnapping her three daughters in northwest Iowa on Tuesday has been ordered held without bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Danica Arzaga appeared in Clay County Court via video Friday morning.

Three counts of kidnapping in the 3rd degree were read to her.

She faces up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.

Arzaga does not have custody of the children.

She's accused of taking them from a home in Royal Tuesday morning.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued.

The children were found safe at a home in Sanborn that night.

Arzaga was arrested the following day in Sioux City.