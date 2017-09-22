Heat Advisories issued for parts of Siouxland

The heat and humidity are continuing for our first day of Fall after a steamy Thursday across the region. Highs will once again climb toward that 90° mark with many of us climbing above that. Dew points will likely be near and above 70° through much of the day as well making for feels like temps potentially near triple digits. The winds will be a driving factor of our warmth today as they will be quite gusty out of the south, sustained at around 15-30 mph. This is all developing out ahead of a cold front that is slated to move in this weekend but looks to slow down and stall to our west. This will keep us a bit warmer into our Saturday with highs still climbing into the upper 80s.

Our storm chances do begin to increase later tonight but the activity does look to stay across far western Siouxland. The chances continue to creep eastward through the day tomorrow with a better chance of storms in the afternoon hours. Precipitation chances become more likely by the overnight hours of our Saturday into the day on Sunday but the best shot at moisture looks to be Sunday night into the day on Monday. Moisture doesn't really clear the area until early Tuesday so a few spotty showers are still possible in the morning hours. Highs pressure finally begins to build in ushering back clearing conditions and a much cooler airmass. As northerly flow prevails, temps will continue to fall back into the 60s and 70s as we step through next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer