Ibach Receiving Letter of Support from Nebraska Farm Bureau on USDA Nomination

The director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has been nominated for an administrative role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

And now he has the full backing of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.



The White House announced President Donald Trump's nomination of Greg Ibach to serve as the Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

The lifelong farmer and rancher near Sumner, Nebraska has served as director for the past 12 years.

Now, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors will send a letter of support for Ibach to the Senate Agriculture Committee

