Escaped prisoner captured in Iowa to return to Nebraska

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (AP) -

An armed Nebraska inmate who escaped and was captured in western Iowa will not fight extradition back to Nebraska.

Eric Scott agreed during a court hearing Friday in Council Bluffs to be sent back to Nebraska to face charges related to the escape.

Officials say the 37-year-old Scott was being transported by a Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy in an unmarked government car on Wednesday when he slipped his handcuffs and used his leg-iron chain to choke the deputy, who was driving.

Scott then gained control of the car, shoving the deputy out.

Scott was arrested Thursday after he was found walking near the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

Officials found the Dodge County deputy's service weapon on Scott when he was arrested.
 

