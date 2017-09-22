Crews respond to a preschool fire in Walthill, NE

A daycare that has been in Walthill, Nebraska since 1986 is looking for a new home Friday night.

The KTIV Skylink 4 drone shows what is left of the Little Bluejays Preschool in Walthill, Nebraska after a fire destroyed the building.

It began shortly before noon on Friday on Main Street.

The one teacher who was working at the building had left to go to lunch and came back to find the building on fire.

Fire departments from Thurston and Dakota counties were called to put out the fire and to keep it from spreading to other downtown buildings.

The high temperatures caused concern for heat exhaustion for firefighters.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.