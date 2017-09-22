Crews respond to a preschool fire in Walthill, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crews respond to a preschool fire in Walthill, NE

Posted:
WALTHILL, NE (KTIV) -

A daycare that has been in Walthill, Nebraska since 1986 is looking for a new home Friday night.

The KTIV Skylink 4 drone shows what is left of the Little Bluejays Preschool in Walthill, Nebraska after a fire destroyed the building.

It began shortly before noon on Friday on Main Street.

The one teacher who was working at the building had left to go to lunch and came back to find the building on fire.

Fire departments from Thurston and Dakota counties were called to put out the fire and to keep it from spreading to other downtown buildings.

The high temperatures caused concern for heat exhaustion for firefighters.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.