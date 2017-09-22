Crews respond to a preschool fire in Walthill, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crews respond to a preschool fire in Walthill, NE

WALTHILL, NE (KTIV) -

Crews were called to a fire at Little Blujays preschool - Head Start in Walthill, Nebraska around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

School officials said no students were in the building at the time the fire broke out.

Crews have closed downtown streets and the fire is now out. 

