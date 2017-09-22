Rain chances start moving in over the weekend

Fall officially arrived this afternoon but the temperatures begged to differ. Highs topped out in the low 90s with the heat index hitting near 100 degrees.

We have a cold front sitting in far western Siouxland and that's going to give us a slight chance of thunderstorms out there this evening.

That cold front is going to be very slow moving this weekend and as a result continue to give central and eastern Siouxland slight chances of storms Saturday and Sunday with better chances out west.

That front finally moves far enough east to give us all good chances of rain and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

Rainfall totals continue to look like they could be impressive in western Siouxland from Saturday through Monday with some places likely seeing over three inches.

This system is expected to be moving east Monday night leaving us with mostly cloudy skies by Tuesday.

As the front pushes through, it will bring in cooler temperatures as well.

That means most of us stay very warm on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Then that cold air will continue to push in and by Monday most of us will only be seeing highs in the upper 60s.