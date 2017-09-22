Roadway opens opportunities in South Sioux City

Officials say the Veterans Drive project first began serious discussion two and a half years ago.



With the first phase of the project completed and opened to traffic on Friday, the focus is now on what lies ahead.



"I think opening Veterans Drive is a big deal. It's the first step in probably the next 15 years of development. But none of it happens without Veterans Drive. It's the key connector north and south through the community." said Lance Morgan, Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO.



The project has been a cooperation between South Sioux City, Dakota County and Ho-Chunk Incorporated.



The newly paved section of road will not only provide quick access to Siouxland Freedom Park, but also to the upcoming Flatwater Crossing housing project.



"By doing it cooperatively, we are able to open up a very picturesque site and to get some really quality housing and some commercial development out here." said Lance Hedquist, South Sioux City City Administrator.



"Housing is so important for economic development to really take place. You need the jobs, you need the workers but then you need a place for them to live. Like our mayor said, we've had some people that we've lost that have moved away and this is something that we think could possibly bring some of them back and definitely bring new people into the community." said Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City Economic Development Coordinator.



Though the new section of road was a cause for celebration, two more phases of the project still need to be completed.



"On the very south end of the project, if you drive down there you'll see there are some more lanes that need to be paved. They will be done here in a month. Then next year we will be paving 29th Street which will also be accessing this area." said Hedquist.



At that point Veterans Drive will connect Foundry Road to 39th Street.



And city officials say the completion of the entire road will have the city driving into the future.