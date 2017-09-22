New building at Siouxland Freedom Park beginning construction - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New building at Siouxland Freedom Park beginning construction

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A project in South Sioux City is continuing to making progress.

Concrete was poured yesterday for the Siouxland Freedom Park's new interpretive center.

The shell of the building is on pace to be built before Christmas.

However more work needs to be done before the inside is finished.

"We've got to come up with another $300,000 once the shell is done to do the HVAC, drywall, the vestibules and the interior," said Mike Newhouse, Siouxland Freedom Park President.

The interpretive center is on pace to open in the spring of 2018.

