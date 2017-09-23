Competency evaluation set for Norfolk, NE man charged with murder

An arraignment for a Norfolk, Nebraska man featured numerous outbursts, including an apparent in-court confession.

48-year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon is charged with first degree murder and a felony weapons charge in the death of 39-year old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez.

Today in court Castaneda-Morejon said through an interpreter that quote 'I killed that man.'

This wouldn't be the first confession by Castaneda-Morejon.

According to court records, he told investigators he stabbed the victim to death.

Castaneda-Morejon's attorney asked Judge Mark Johnson for a competency evaluation.

The judge agreed and will schedule Castaneda-Morejon's arraignment after the evaluation is completed.

If convicted, Castaneda-Morejon could spend the rest of his life in prison or face the death penalty.