Competency evaluation set for Norfolk, NE man charged with murder

MADISON, NE (NCN) -

An arraignment for a Norfolk, Nebraska man featured numerous outbursts, including an apparent in-court confession.

48-year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon is charged with first degree murder and a felony weapons charge in the death of 39-year old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez. 

Today in court Castaneda-Morejon said through an interpreter that quote 'I killed that man.'

This wouldn't be the first confession by Castaneda-Morejon. 

According to court records, he told investigators he stabbed the victim to death.

Castaneda-Morejon's attorney asked Judge Mark Johnson for a competency evaluation. 

The judge agreed and will schedule Castaneda-Morejon's arraignment after the evaluation is completed. 

If convicted, Castaneda-Morejon could spend the rest of his life in prison or face the death penalty.

